Emma Stone graces the poster of the new Disney movie

In 1961, thanks to the classic cartoon “101 Dalmatians”, the whole world learned about the charismatic British business woman Cruella de Ville. The story of how she tried to make herself a fur coat from the fur of Dalmatian puppies made this character one of the most famous on-screen villains of the 20th century.

Emma Stone will play the mischievous lover of spotted dog fur coats in the new Disney film. In the Russian box office, the game prequel to the famous cartoons will be released under the name “Cruella” – after the English name of the character, which was changed in the Russian voice acting of cartoons.

On Disney’s official page Twitter showed a poster of the film. The heroine of Emma Stone appeared in the trademark black and white colors in the style of the femme fatale from film noir. The film is expected to premiere in May 2021.

Earlier, “Profile” wrote that Disney showed the first promotional frame of the film with Emma Stone, her heroine’s henchmen and Dalmatians. The film is directed by Craig Gillespie, known for the black comedy Tonya Against All. And the script was written by Kelly Marcel (Saving Mr. Banks).

The prequel to the classic cartoon tells about the heroine’s youth. The film is set in 1970s London. At the beginning of the film, the main character will appear as a pretty cute young lady named Estella. But in the course of the picture, a person appears in her life, drastically changing the character of the heroine.