En + Group shares jump on confirmation of restructuring of assets of RUSAL

En + Group announces that it has reached an agreement with SUAL Partners Limited (hereinafter “SUAL”) to jointly support, as the largest shareholders of RUSAL, the intention to spin off the company’s high-carbon assets, announced in May this year, according to the En + Group website.

Commenting on the understanding reached between the En + Group and SUAL at the opening of the COP 26 Climate Summit, Lord Barker, Executive Chairman of the En + Group, noted:

“The joint support of the proposed corporate reorganization, which confirms our ambitious strategy to decarbonize the entire Group, from our two main shareholders is an important milestone for the implementation of RUSAL’s strategy. The company’s dedicated assets will have different trajectories and strategies for decarbonizing their operations, but they will focus on the same goal set for 2050 – achieving carbon neutrality. However, once the business is split into two separate companies, the low-carbon business may soon become the leader in the global low-carbon aluminum market, while other businesses focus on the investment and innovation needed to ensure their successful future in the highly competitive world of carbon neutrality. ”

To implement the separation, the Board of Directors of RUSAL will have to make a number of important decisions, according to a press release from En + Group. The company will also need to obtain a number of approvals and decisions from other parties that are necessary to achieve its goal of separation of assets. Subject to obtaining the necessary corporate approvals, as well as approvals from shareholders and regulators, the spin-off is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022. when an application for listing for a newly spun-off company will be submitted on the Moscow Exchange…

On this news, shares of En + Group closed Monday with an increase of almost 4.7%, shares of RUSAL added 1.2%.

In May, RUSAL announced that it plans to spin off assets with a higher carbon footprint into a separate structure. Soon SUAL, which owns a blocking stake in RUSAL, announced its unwillingness to support the proposed split of the aluminum giant.

A little later, the head of RUSAL announced that the idea of ​​splitting the company is still supported by SUAL, but the shareholders have questions about this decision.

