Ethereum has set a new record – the reason for the rise in price of ether

Against the background of the massive “burning” of the Ethereum (ETH) cryptocurrency in the network, the price has set it new record – $ 4488.63… This is the absolute maximum for this cryptocurrency – already the second in the last week.

According to CoinMarketCap data, by the evening of November 2, the cost of one ETH token increased more than 3% per day… As of 17:00, this indicator has slightly decreased – to $ 4478.

At the same time, the market capitalization of “ether” exceeds $ 529.6 billion. Now more than 118.1 thousand coins circulate in the market.

Ethereum update

On August 5, the London update was released on the Ethereum network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Now, instead of transferring to miners as a reward part of the commission is “burned”… Tokens are transferred to a dead address to regulate their number in circulation.

At the moment, the burn rate remains at 0.58 – against this background, Ethereum risks becoming deflationary cryptocurrency… That is, they will create less coins than they burn. This leads to an increase in the price of altcoin.

Over the past six months, the price of Ethereum has grown by 70%. However, the managing director of the investment bank Goldman Sachs, Bernard Rzimelka, predicted that the rate of this cryptocurrency could continue upward. He believes that by the end of the year he will reach the $ 8,000 mark.

As OBOZREVATEL already reported, thanks to the growing popularity of blockchain technologies, the Ethereum network has “burned” more than 712 thousand tokens in almost three months. Thus, the total amount of “ether” destroyed during this time exceeds $ 2.5 billion.