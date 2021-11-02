Ethereum Name Service announced the release of a governance token

The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Domain Name System (ENS) project team announced the move to a decentralized governance model with community delegates and a governance token.

“We believe that both ENS and the DAO space are mature enough and now is the time to transfer the management of the service to the community through the creation of a DAO and a governance token,” the blog said.

Primarily under the control of the community, the team intends to transfer the existing and future funds of the project, as well as the mechanism for pricing and registration of .ETH domain names.

“Starting today, people can nominate themselves as delegates to manage ENS. The $ ENS tokens will be available for receiving in a week (the snapshot was taken yesterday). We will provide more detailed information at the same time ”, – specified in ENS.

The statement noted that the delegation model is a “good start”. While every member of the community will be able to vote independently, the team intends to encourage token holders to delegate their authority to asserted leaders.

Recall that the co-founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin believes that voting with management tokens carries a number of threats to the development of projects.

