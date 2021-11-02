Ethereum Sees First Week of Continuous Deflationary Emission | Blockchain24

The Ethereum network currently burns over $ 65 million worth of ETH daily. Miners do not have time to mine the corresponding amount of ETH and its amount in the network decreases.

This is the first time the Ethereum network has seen negative supply for an entire week, as boiling markets lead to consistently high transaction fees.

With the highly anticipated London update introducing a burn mechanism to the Ethereum commission market in early August, a small amount of Ether has since been destroyed with every transaction performed on the network.

As gas prices remain high, Ethereum has seen seven consecutive days of deflationary emissions for the network, which means more ETH has been removed from supply than mined. For Ethereum to consistently produce deflationary blocks, gas prices must remain consistently above about 150 gui.

Co-founder of EthHub Anthony Sassano commented that deflationary Ethereum is not expected until the “merger” – when the Ethereum blockchain is merged with the ETH2 Beacon Chain, which is expected to happen in the first half of 2022.

According to the Ultrasound.Money commission burn tracker, about 15,000 ETH is burned daily ($ 65 million at current prices). Based on the rate at which new ETH is created, WatchtheBurn is reporting a weekly net issue minus 8,034 ETH (roughly $ 34M) at the time of writing.

After the modernization of London, more than 726,775 ETH worth $ 3.2 billion were irretrievably destroyed.

According to Etherscan, the average transfer cost of an ERC-20 token is now $ 45. Doing something more complex, like providing liquidity to the DeFi protocol or swapping tokens for Uniswap, can cost up to $ 140 at the moment.

Sassano stressed that the modernization did not increase gas prices, but made them more predictable.

“Contrary to popular belief, EIP-1559 did not lead to an increase in gas prices and in fact helped significantly with spikes in demand (for example, during major NFT releases), resulting in a smoother network overall,” he said. …

According to the Bankless Ethereum Network Report for the third quarter, the amount of transactions settled for July-September this year totaled a whopping $ 536.5 billion, which is almost 400% more than in the same period last year.

Despite Ethereum’s first deflationary week, many Ethereum proponents are keen to encourage users to move to transactions using its emerging second-tier ecosystem.

According to L2beat, various L2 networks recorded a record total value of $ 4.75 billion. This TVL has grown by almost 500% over the past two months as Ethereum users increasingly look for ways to avoid high transaction fees.