Ethereum transaction fees skyrocket COINLIFE.COM

Ethereum failed to reach the level of 4.5 thousand dollars – what will happen next?

From the point of view of technical analysis of the Ethereum market, this digital asset could not take the level of 4.5 thousand dollars and rolled back to the level of 4.33 thousand dollars, from which the second day of November began for it. The chance to overcome the level of 4.5 thousand dollars is quite high.

The fact is that fees for transactions with Ethereum rose sharply by the beginning of November, reaching an average of $ 52.98, which is the highest since the beginning of this fall. This indicator has more than doubled over the week, reflecting an increase in investor interest in buying and selling this digital asset. According to Glassnode, the number of digital wallets with a balance of at least 0.01 ETH has renewed its all-time high, reaching 18.777 million units.

In October, the price of Ethereum showed an increase of 43%. If you look at November 2020, then ETH has risen in price by 60%. Considering that positive growth in October was a repetition of what was observed in the same month of 2019-2020, then November may repeat this model of price behavior. Analyst Lex Moskovsky drew attention to the fact that the volume of Ethereum reserves on crypto exchanges fell to 12.2% of the total supply of this digital asset.

ETH balance on exchanges dropped to 12.2% Nice cross. pic.twitter.com/p6BTzVLTRe – Lex Moskovski (@mskvsk) November 1, 2021

Goldman Sachs analysts believethat the dynamics of the price of Ethereum is in correlation with the change in the price of swaps, which are guided by the reflection of the growth rate of consumer prices in the American economy. If this correlation continues, analysts do not exclude that Ethereum will be able to reach the $ 8,000 level by the end of this year.