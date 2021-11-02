EU urged Russia to investigate data on fake COVID certificates

https://ria.ru/20211102/sertifikat-1757311989.html
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The European Union expects Russia to investigate cases of the possible sale of fake European vaccination certificates, the EU diplomatic mission in Moscow told RBC. According to the company, a fake document costs about $ 300 on average. For this amount, the attackers offer to choose one of the WHO-approved vaccines: AstraZeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech, Johnson & amp; Johnson or Moderna. As noted, the scammers claim that the certificate is issued by one of the Eastern European countries, and the authenticity of the document supposedly can be verified through official applications.
