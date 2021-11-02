https://ria.ru/20211102/reylyan-1757380817.html

Ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Construction arrested on fraud charges

IRKUTSK, November 2 – RIA Novosti. In the Irkutsk region, the former deputy head of the Ministry of Construction, the ex-owner of OOO Spetstransstroy, Yuri Reilyan, was arrested, a representative of the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office told RIA Novosti. RBC. The East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office confirmed this information. According to RBC, in 2016-2019, Russian Railways signed contracts with Spetstransstroy, owned by Reilyan, and its daughter, for more than 100 billion rubles for the construction of the Eastern landfill – modernization of BAM and Transsib. In the fall of 2019, the former deputy minister ceased to be the owner of the company, since February 2021 it has been in a state of bankruptcy. At the end of June, President Vladimir Putin taught the government and Russian Railways a lesson to determine those responsible for the delay in the expansion of BAM and Transsib, the Accounts Chamber – to check the effectiveness of the use of funds allocated for this project, and the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Investigative Committee, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Treasury, the Federal Tax Service and the Federal Antimonopoly Service – compliance with the law.

