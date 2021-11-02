Five people, including two Russians, were killed in a plane crash in Juba

https://ria.ru/20211102/samolet-1757385061.html

Five people, including two Russians, were killed in a cargo plane crash in the South Sudanese capital, AP reported. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Five people, including two Russians, were killed in a cargo plane crash in the South Sudanese capital, AP reported. “Five people, including the pilot and crew members, were killed,” airport director Kur Kuol told the agency. In addition to the Russians, three citizens of South Sudan were also victims of the crash, according to the local radio station Radio Tamazuj. As the agency notes, the An-26, owned by Optimum Aviation, crashed shortly after taking off from the international airport of the capital of South Sudan, Juba. It was heading to the Maban area in the Upper Nile province in the north of the country and was carrying cargo, including fuel, for an undisclosed cause.

