Fog in Moscow led to a traffic jam from planes at the Nizhny Novgorod airport :: City :: RBC

The airport serves its own flights according to the schedule, the press service of the airport assured.

Due to the fact that Strigino received more than 30 additional aircraft, employees of the Nizhny Novgorod Transport Prosecutor’s Office went there, the department told RBC. “In order to ensure the rights of passengers and the proper provision of services while waiting for flights, the acting Nizhny Novgorod transport prosecutor left for the Chkalov international airport. If there are grounds, measures of the prosecutor’s response will be taken, ”the prosecutor’s office said.

According to the press service of Strigino, by 13:00 Moscow airports resumed receiving aircraft. The Federal Air Transport Agency told RBC that the capital’s airports are operating normally in conditions of limited visibility. “Landing of aircraft is carried out by the decision of the crew commander,” the press service of the department said.

According to the Yandex.Respisanie service, on November 2, more than 150 flights were delayed or canceled at Moscow airports. About 70 planes went to alternate airfields because of the fog in the capital, sources told RIA Novosti and Interfax.

A dense fog enveloped the Moscow region on the night of November 2. In connection with it, the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced a yellow level of weather hazard. Drivers were advised to slow down, increase their distance with other vehicles and avoid sudden maneuvers when entering the fog zone, and pedestrians were advised to wear reflective clothing.

As the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand explained to RBC, the thick fog arose due to the fact that it was not cloudy at night. Under such conditions, the soil and the surface layer cool sharply, which leads to the appearance of fog. According to the leading specialist of the Phobos center, Mikhail Leus, this is a “purely meteorological”, “absolutely natural phenomenon for Moscow and the Moscow Region.”

At the same time, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, noted in a conversation with RBC that such a thick fog was last observed in the capital in 2009. “The same dense fogs were also very recently, in 2019, but they were shorter in duration than what is observed today,” she said.