For the first time in history, the Ethereum price exceeded $ 4.5 thousand :: RBC.Crypto

During the day, altcoin rose in price by 3%, and its capitalization increased to $ 529 billion

The price of Ethereum on the Binance crypto exchange has renewed its all-time high, exceeding the $ 4.5 thousand mark. The asset has risen in price by 3% per day, and its capitalization has increased to $ 529 billion, according to CoinGecko. The previous record of $ 4.4 thousand was set on October 29. Over the month, altcoin has risen in price by 32%. At 18:30 Moscow time, Ethereum is trading at $ 4.5 thousand.

On November 2, the largest financial derivatives market CME Group announced the launch of 1/10 Ethereum futures. Trading in the new instrument will start on December 6. The cost of one futures contract will be 0.1 ETH ($ 449 at the exchange rate as of November 2).

In early August, the London update was released on the Ethereum network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.

Burning is the destruction of a part of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

Since August 5, 732,000 ETH worth $ 3.2 billion have been burned, according to ultrasound.money. The average burning rate at the moment is 5.7 ETH per minute, worth $ 25.5 thousand.

