Ford starts selling electric motors so car owners can turn their car into an electric car

Ford began selling electric motors separately for converting ICE vehicles to electric vehicles. This is the system used in the Mustang Mach-E GT electric car. The Eluminator e-crate electric motor develops a power of 281 hp. with. and 433 Nm of torque, and the price of the system is $ 3900.

This engine is only the first in a series of ICE-to-EV conversion blocks that Ford intends to sell. Later, battery systems, motor controllers and many other components will join the engine. In this way, Ford intends to simplify the conversion of traditional vehicles for more car owners. At the moment, such alterations are mainly decided by large companies or enthusiasts who find parts for converting vehicles in random places.

As part of the engine presentation, Ford built a one-off electric version of the classic 1978 F-100 pickup. It is powered by two Eluminator e-crate electric motors with a total output of 480 horsepower. The power plant produces 860 Nm of torque. The vehicle’s specs are in line with the Mustang Mach-E GT, but with classic Ford truck styling.

The interior of the electric F-100 is also borrowed from the Mustang Mach-E GT, including a 15-inch screen on the dashboard.

Unfortunately, the pickup will not be mass-produced. However, it is a great demonstration of how car owners can retrofit their favorite ICE vehicle using components supplied by Ford.