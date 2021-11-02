Foreign tourists massively cancel tours to Russia

https://ria.ru/20211102/turizm-1757320102.html

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. Foreign tour operators and clients are massively canceling or postponing tours to Russia with arrivals for the coming dates, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze told RIA Novosti. She noted that recently the main flow of tourists travels to Russia from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). ), Qatar, India, there are tourists from Europe – Germany, Switzerland, Slovenia. “At the moment there are no official and general regulations of the protocol of actions for foreign tourists in the situation with QR codes. It seems that so far the only option for foreign tourists to stay in Russia after at the end of non-working days – constant PCR testing.In fact, tourists will have to take a PCR test every 72 hours after entering Russia – they take one before leaving for our country. go to the laboratory, “- added the head of ATOR. Lomidze indicated that tour operators in the field of inbound tourism noted They say that now there is an urgent need for a procedure and regulations on how foreigners will be able to check into hotels, visit display facilities, restaurants, when they open, and other facilities. “Ahead is the pre-New Year period, which is gaining more and more popularity among foreign tourists. Now the New Year’s arrivals are not canceled yet. Tourists are waiting for an explanation of the situation with QR codes, “she concluded.

