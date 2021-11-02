Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen publicly urged Zuckerberg to step down as CEO

Frances Haugen, who once told journalists about the secret flaws of Facebook, has become a respected media person in some circles and now publicly calls on the head of the company, Mark Zuckerberg, to leave the post of head of business.

“I think Facebook would be stronger with someone who would like to focus on security.”– she told reporters at the Web Summit online conference. Haugen herself helped make Facebook stronger by handing over thousands of pages of internal documents to reporters after she was fired.

Haugen drew media attention to the fact that now Zuckerberg has a majority of the shares in the company with voting rights, so it is almost impossible to remove him from the post of CEO. Zuckerberg himself never made even a hint that he intends to leave this post in the foreseeable future. At the same time, only this year, under his management, the company’s shares rose by 21%.

“I think it doesn’t look like the company will change if he remains CEO. And I hope that he can see how many good things he can do in the world, and maybe there is a chance that someone else, perhaps, will take over the management. “– said Haugen. She added that she does not consider Zuckerberg a bad person, but “Considers it unacceptable to make the same mistakes after you have learned that they are mistakes”…

Haugen also commented on Facebook’s rebranding to Meta. According to her, the company is now choosing to expand into areas that have not yet been developed, instead of paying attention to those that are already being developed. According to Haugen, it is clear from the documents that the company is now using very “basic” security systems and instead of strengthening it, management is investing in hiring 10,000 video game developers.

The company has already commented on such statements, calling the comparison “ridiculous”, since nothing prevents building a security system and developing new technologies at the same time, which is what Meta actually does.