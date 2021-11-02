Found extreme: Latvian authorities accused Russian speakers of spreading coronavirus | Articles

Due to the catastrophic increase in the incidence of Covid-19, the Latvian authorities were forced to declare a monthly lockdown and curfew. Hospitals are overcrowded, there is not enough medical equipment to treat incoming patients – and Latvia has turned to other EU states for help. Meanwhile, the Russian-speaking residents of the country (35% of the population), who allegedly do not want to be vaccinated and thereby endanger the lives of Latvians, were declared to be the culprits of the current situation. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

“Unvaccinated Russian-speaking pensioners will die”

Since the beginning of autumn, it has been said in Latvia that the majority of patients with coronavirus infection are Russian-speaking. “ Four out of five patients are Russian speakers. We have a feeling that they are not against vaccination, but these are patients who somehow did not hear this information “, – the senior pulmonologist of the Riga hospital Stradina Zaiga Kravale told the press. The local media hastily concluded from this that the Russian-speaking residents of the country are one and all “covid dissidents.”

but quite recently, rallies against quarantine and compulsory vaccination were held in Latvia – they were organized by ethnic Latvians Aldis Gobzems and Ainars Slesers. On the other hand, the parties “Consent” and “Russian Union of Latvia”, for which the Russian-speaking electorate votes, urge their supporters to be vaccinated. But there really is a problem: as a recent survey showed, among Russian-speaking people (compared to Latvians) there are more of those who consider vaccination against Covid-19 more dangerous than the disease itself. Among the Russian-speaking such respondents, there are 30%, and among the Latvians – 22%. In turn, the opinion that the disease is more dangerous than vaccination was expressed by 58% of the surveyed Latvians – and only 46% of the Russian-speaking.

Photo: TASS / EPA / TOMS KALNINS

At the same time, many Latvians do not hide their expectations regarding the “selective action” of the coronavirus. Thus, family doctor Andris Baumanis said in an interview with Ir magazine that “ mostly unvaccinated Russian-speaking people of retirement age will die. Cynical, but this will have a positive effect on the social budget, because every deceased unloads it. “.

His remarks aroused the indignation of representatives of the Russian community in Latvia. “Ir magazine, in its usual style, continues to gracefully draw on the fan of interethnic strife. (..) As for the sensational quote from the doctor regarding the unloading of the social budget due to the deaths of Russian-speaking pensioners, I think the State Security Service should be interested in it. At least – in connection with an attempt to disclose state secrets. For it is quite possible that this is the real reason for the reluctance to launch the same “Sputnik” in Latvia, “said the former vice-mayor of Riga Vadim Barannik.

Who is to blame for the new lockdown

Baumanis is not alone in his outright cynicism. The deputy of the Latvian Seimas from the ruling coalition Janis Iesalnieks (“National Bloc”) believes that the country was brought to lockdown by “Soviet colonists”, from which only “Latvian children” suffer. In this regard, political scientist Alexander Nosovich notes that as the situation with coronavirus in Latvia worsens, speculation on the national issue is intensifying. “Because of the“ occupiers and their descendants, ”Latvia, presumably, has come out on top in the world in the spread of Covid-19. This is not an exaggeration: one nationally preoccupied deputy of the Diet has already complained that Latvian children cannot study because the Soviet colonialists refuse to be vaccinated, ”Nosovich writes.

Photo: REUTERS / Ints Kalnins

However, not all Latvians agree with the cannibalistic position of some of their compatriots. Oppositional deputy of the Saeima Karina Sprude turned to the police with a statement against the assistant of her colleague Maris Micherevskis (Development / For! Party) Selma Levrentse. Sprude drew attention to Levrense’s public statement that “the more people who speak Russian die, the better for the Latvian language.” Selma Levrenze herself, however, explained that she was misunderstood, and the scandal, as they say, was let down on the brakes.

Is it possible to talk about vaccination in Russian

On October 28, a meeting of the Commission on Citizenship, Migration and Social Cohesion took place in the sSeima of Latvia. At the meeting, the question was once again considered – can the state address its residents in Russian to convey information about vaccination? Director of the State Language Center (CGL) Maris Baltins said – no, it cannot. Last spring, the institution headed by him banned the publication of a newspaper on vaccination in Russian, which the authorities were initially going to distribute through mailboxes in places of compact residence of Russian-speakers. Baltins considered the possibility that a newspaper or a letter about vaccination in Russian could accidentally be received by a Latvian as a special problem, which, in his opinion, is completely unacceptable.

Photo: REUTERS / Ints Kalnins

However, the meeting participants came to the conclusion that “the placement of information in parallel in a foreign language on staircases and in elevators is not only allowed, but also very desirable.” Inga Vasilyeva, a representative of the state department of vaccination, assured the members of the commission that this is already being done. Since September, according to her, there has been active cooperation with the regional Russian-language media. Nevertheless, the head of the Providus political science center Iveta Kazhoka notes that a significant part of Russian pensioners have not yet received quality information on vaccination. “Those who have not been vaccinated, but are ready to consider the issue of vaccination, are twice more in the Russian-speaking group than in the group of Latvian speakers. And there is no such thing that the Russian-speaking population was particularly opposed to vaccination and “, – emphasized Kazhoka.

At the same time, even in the midst of a pandemic, the Latvian government continues to fight the local Russian-language media. Most recently, the authorities revoked the broadcasting license of the First Baltic Channel – although they were going to launch a series of programs “Let’s Be Informed and Healthy” devoted to vaccination issues. The program was supposed to be released simultaneously in the Latvian and Russian languages ​​- but now it will not be. However, even this is not enough: after January 1, Russian-language broadcasting on LTV7, the only state-owned TV channel that was allowed to produce programs in Russian, will stop.