France still did not release the British ship

The British ship Cornelis Gertjan, detained for fishing without a license off the coast of France, has not yet been released and is in the port of Le Havre.

Andrew Brown, director of the ship’s owner, Macduff Shellfish, said the ship was being held in Le Havre at least until a hearing on the matter. They are scheduled for November 3, RIA Novosti writes.

Earlier, Britain’s Environment, Food and Rural Development Minister George Eustis said that France had “abandoned its threats” and released a ship detained in French territorial waters. It was engaged in fishing off the northern coast of the country.

Paris was going to impose sanctions on London from November 2, if “the British policy in the field of fishing is not changed.”

Last week, the French naval gendarmerie drew up protocols for two more British trawlers. The crew of the first ship received a warning and a fine, as they did not let the gendarmes on board for inspection. The second did not have permission to fish, so he was also escorted to the port of Le Havre. The ship’s captain faces criminal liability.

The conflict between France and the UK was caused by licenses to fish in the waters off the island of Jersey. France is unhappy that their fishermen were given only 12 fishing permits, although there were 47 applications.