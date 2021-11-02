From handsome to monster: was Tom Cruise a victim of “beauty shots”?

Recognized handsome Hollywood Tom Cruise alarmed fans with his appearance. The actor has not only grown old, but has grown dramatically fat, and his face is one big swelling. Experts suspect that the artist has gone too far with anti-aging treatments.

The other day the star of the cult film “Mission Impossible” Tom Cruise appeared at a baseball game and unpleasantly impressed the fans – the plump and aged actor was hardly recognized. Cruz’s face became more like a pillow, swollen and lost its former delicate features.

Cosmetologists and doctors, having discussed the changes in the appearance of the idol of millions, came to the conclusion that the artist was too carried away by anti-aging procedures. Most likely, he resorted to fillers that smooth out wrinkles, but the effect turned out to be too strong and the face now looks swollen.

British Clinic Officer Dr. Neela Raja explained to reporters that the 59-year-old Cruz does not have wrinkles at all on his forehead, as well as around his mouth and nose. This is proof that the actor was given injections that caused his cheeks to swell.

Many experts also noted that the former handsome man recently gained weight dramatically, which was not slow to affect his face. “Tom has changed a lot in the latest photos, and I would assume that this is a combination of weight gain and fillers,” – quotes the words of the doctor Ross Perry radio “KP”.