FSB detained the head of the Belogorsk administration – Incidents

SIMFEROPOL, November 2. / TASS /. FSB officers detained the head of the administration of the city of Belogorsk in Crimea while receiving a bribe, the head of the region, Sergei Aksenov, said on Tuesday in his social networks.

“The FSB officers detained the head of the administration of the city of Belogorsk, Belogorsk district, Igor Sergeevich Ipatko, while receiving a bribe. I thank my colleagues from the FSB for their high professionalism and loyalty to duty. The fight against corruption is a systematic and continuous work. Everyone who breaks the law will be fully be responsible for this, “wrote Aksyonov.

According to the Crimean FSB department, the official was detained while receiving a bribe in the amount of 1.4 million rubles for patronizing a business.

According to a representative of the department, the case was transferred to the Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Several officials left their posts in Crimea this fall. Two of them – the former Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Crimea Yevgeny Kabanov and the former Minister of Construction and Architecture of the region Mikhail Khramov – are under house arrest as accused in the case of embezzlement of more than 57 million rubles. In addition, the heads of administrations of several municipalities have left their posts. In Evpatoria, investigative actions were carried out, which affected the head of the administration and the head of the city council.