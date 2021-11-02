https://ria.ru/20211102/eksport-1757310816.html

FSMTC head: no reduction in Russian arms exports is expected in 2022

2021-11-02T06:34

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. A decrease in the volume of Russian arms exports next year is not expected, said Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) of Russia. The Director clarified that today the portfolio of export orders for Russian military products exceeds $ 52 billion. “And I am I think that in the next three to five years we will not decrease the work in the MTC direction for the industry, “the head of the service added. Shugaev noted that due to the pandemic there are some shifts in the terms of contracts, but they were compensated by other supplies.

Moscow

2021

