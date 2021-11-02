https://ria.ru/20211101/gaz-1757186242.html

Gas supplies to Romania, Serbia and Hungary from Bulgaria interrupted due to accident

Gas supplies to Romania, Serbia and Hungary from Bulgaria have been interrupted due to a gas pipeline accident in the east of the country, Bulgartransgaz reports. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Gas supplies to Romania, Serbia and Hungary from Bulgaria were interrupted due to a gas pipeline accident in the east of the country, Bulgartransgaz reports. (Varna region) At 03:15 the gas supply to Romania was automatically stopped, and at 07:00 the gas supply in the direction of Serbia – Hungary was cut off. After 08:00, the gas supply to Romania was partially restored. Repair teams are working at the scene of the accident, and Vladimir Malinov, the executive director of Bulgartransgaz, is expected to arrive. As a result of the incident, no one was injured, but the property of the company suffered material damage. According to Malinov, as a result of the rupture of pipes on the gas pipeline, an explosion occurred, after which an automatic system to cut off the gas supply worked, according to the Bulgarian National Radio (BNR). The damaged section was under construction in 1986-1988. According to the prosecutor of Varna, Krasimir Konov, there are no signs so far that the accident was related to human activity. However, employees of the National Security Service and the Department for Combating Terrorism are working at the scene, along with other law enforcement officers. The head of the Alternative Bulgarian Revival Party, Rumen Petkov, wrote on Facebook that, according to local residents, the diameter of the crater formed after the explosion exceeds 50 meters. Eyewitnesses also talk about low-flying helicopters seen in the Vetrino area at the time of the explosion, the politician said.

