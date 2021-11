Gazprombank launched a new savings account “Spend and Kopi” 11/01/2021

Gazprombank offers a new savings account “Spend and Kopi”, the interest rate on which depends on the amount of purchases made with a debit card within the framework of the “Percent +” loyalty program. This was reported by the press service of the credit institution.

“The maximum interest rate of 8.5% per annum can be received by new customers, that is, who did not have term bank deposit agreements and savings accounts in Gazprombank during the last 90 calendar days before the opening of“ Spend and Kopi ”,” the release says.

The rate of 8.5% per annum will be in effect in the first three settlement months after opening an account for purchases with a card from 50 thousand rubles per month. The maximum amount for its accrual is 1.5 million rubles, for the amount over, the base rate of 5% per annum is charged.

From the fourth month for new clients and from the first month for the rest, the interest rate on the “Spend and Kopi” savings account can reach 7% per annum. It is charged for the amount of the minimum balance of up to 1.5 million rubles for purchases from 50 thousand rubles per month. To calculate the amount of purchases, every full 100 rubles are taken into account. If the client does not make purchases with the card, the base rate of 5% per annum is applied to the “Spend and Copy” savings account.

A savings account can be issued remotely, without visiting the office.