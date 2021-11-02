https://ria.ru/20211102/potok-1757306970.html

Germany Demands Nord Stream 2 Opening Before It’s Too Late

Germany asked to speed up the commissioning of Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

Germany Demands Nord Stream 2 Opening Before It’s Too Late

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Seder in an interview with the Bild newspaper called for the earliest possible commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T03: 23

2021-11-02T03: 23

2021-11-02T03: 23

economy

in the world

USA

Asia

vladimir putin

European Commission

gazprom

north stream – 2

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/01/1603753552_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fc7d662647571beff3dae801d5120f3e.jpg

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. In an interview with the Bild newspaper, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Seder called for the early commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. In his opinion, this decision could stop the rise in gas prices on the European market. Earlier, the German Ministry of Economy came to the conclusion that certification The Russian pipeline will not jeopardize the security of fuel supplies to Germany and the EU. Nord Stream 2 stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Construction was completed on September 10. In mid-October, Nord Stream 2 AG announced the completion of the procedure for filling the first string of the pipeline and the continuation of commissioning work on the second string. Energy prices in Europe have jumped sharply in recent months. At the beginning of August, the estimated value of a gas futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September it had doubled. Gas prices began to decline after hitting an all-time high of $ 1,937 on October 6. Experts believe that the rise in raw material prices is due to the low level of filling of European storage facilities, as well as high demand for LNG in Asia. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the gas shortage was the result of the economic policy of the European Commission. In addition, from the Middle East, as well as from the United States to Europe, eight billion cubic meters of fuel were not supplied, while Gazprom increased imports by 11 billion cubic meters.

https://ria.ru/20211027/gaz-1756429247.html

https://ria.ru/20211026/sertifikatsiya-1756400451.html

https://ria.ru/20211102/gaz-1757305782.html

USA

Asia

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/01/1603753552_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b0f9a71ae2c003d8cebb409a394d644c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economy, in the world, usa, asia, vladimir putin, european commission, gazprom, nord stream – 2, bild, markus zeder, russia