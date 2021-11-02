GISMETEO: Thick Ash Coats Palm Island: Amazing Photos – Nature

On one of the famous resorts of the Canary archipelago, the island of Palma, the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has not stopped since September 19. All this time, impressive footage has been published on the network in which the once prosperous villas are flooded with rivers of lava, and the sky is filled with tons of ash and gas emissions.

Already more than 2 thousand buildings have been destroyed by the elements, magma has reached the coastal waters, as a result of which hydrochloric acid vapors are released into the atmosphere. Over 7 thousand people were evacuated.

Last weekend, another earthquake was also recorded, the magnitude of which was 5, and this is the most powerful shock since September 19.

The new images show a terrifying landscape formed by tons of falling ash.

Houses are covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. An erupting volcano in the Spanish island of La Palma continued to emit vast amounts of magma, gases and ash on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/FWAzGfFXeD – Emilio Morenatti (@EmilioMorenatti) October 30, 2021

The nature of the island of Palma is initially volcanic in nature. Its area is just over 700 sq. km, before the evacuation, about 83 thousand citizens lived on it.

