GISMETEO: Three of the most “unkillable” crossovers up to 1.5 million rubles in 2021 – Auto

With a shortage of semiconductors, the used car market is rapidly emptying, regardless of the fact that their value has increased dramatically. Kirill Chernov, an auto-selection expert, told RBC about the three most reliable crossovers in the used segment, the cost of which does not exceed 1.5 million rubles.

Representative of the Japanese car industry – Toyota RAV4 is considered a very reliable model in any equipment. Experts have even noted the continuously variable variator transmission, which has shown itself in cars of the previous generation. When choosing a crossover worth up to one and a half million rubles, it is worth taking a closer look at the third generation model (2005–2012) with a durable 2.4-liter naturally aspirated engine, aggregated with a classic automatic transmission.

The independent expert named two models at once as the next reliable option – Volkswagen tiguan and Bmw x1… However, such cars should be chosen with technical equipment from a diesel engine and a classic automatic transmission. For 1.5 million rubles, you can find versions with two-liter engines for 150 or 184 liters. with., which are paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The most “unkillable” car named the Korean model – Hyundai Creta. All previous engine problems have been fixed. In tandem with naturally aspirated engines, automatic transmissions work perfectly. At the same time, the cost of maintenance Creta not so high, and the car itself is quite unpretentious.