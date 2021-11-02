GISMETEO: What absolutely shouldn’t be done when lighting the battery? – Auto

Experts of the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper told how to properly “light” a dead car battery, having done it without consequences for your car.

The first step is to turn off all energy consumers in the vehicle that needs help. Sometimes it is enough to turn off the ignition for this, said auto expert Yegor Vasiliev.

Next, you need to inspect the battery terminals for oxidation and, if found, clean them with a special tool or sandpaper. Note that many modern cars have a hidden battery, but its terminals for connecting wires are almost always located in the engine compartment.

The battery is found and prepared – you can start “lighting”. We connect the wires in series: plus – to plus, minus – to minus. When carrying out these actions, it is important to handle the positive wire carefully so as not to damage the assisting vehicle. Let us add that the donor car must be started, and its engine must be run at increased speed, so that the discharged battery gets the maximum charge.

The next step is an attempt to start your car without reducing the speed on the donor. This is usually enough to start the engine. Next, we disconnect the positive wire from the donor, and then from our vehicle, after which we carry out the same operation with the negative wire.

The expert added that at first the car should run at increased speeds. It is recommended to diagnose a dead battery as soon as possible.

