Goldman Sachs brings Fed rate hike closer by one year – July 2022

Goldman Sachs has pushed back its forecast for the year, to July 2022, for the first U.S. interest rate hike since the pandemic, as the investment bank expects inflation to remain high.

“The main reason for the change in our outlook for the first rate hike is that we now expect PCE core inflation to remain above 3% – and CPI core inflation above 4% – after the end of QE,” Goldman Chief Economist Yang wrote to his clients. Hatzius.

Federal Reserve policymakers are expected to announce plans to begin cutting the central bank’s monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities by $ 120 billion at the end of their two-day meeting on Wednesday.

“Serious surprises from the virus, inflation, wage increases or inflationary expectations could trigger a new revision of the forecast, but we believe the barriers to change in either direction are high,” Hatzius said.

Goldman Sachs also expects a second rate hike in November 2022 and two rate hikes every year thereafter.

Following Friday’s inflation data, the Fed’s futures heading was fully reflected by a quarter-point tightening of monetary policy by July 2022 and another rate hike by December.

Based on materials from Thomson Reuters

MarketSnapshot – ProFinance.Ru news and market events in Telegram

On this topic:

Deutsche Bank, unlike Goldman, predicts that the Fed will start raising rates in December 2022.