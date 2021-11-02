“Granel” is not allowed to the construction site – Newspaper Kommersant No. 200 (7162) from 02.11.2021

GC “Granel”, attracted by the authorities of the Moscow region for the completion of the controversial project “Opalikha Park” in Krasnogorsk, fails to come to an agreement with the affected co-investors. Not having received from the developer a compensation scenario that satisfies them, they ask the Fund for the Protection of Shareholders to take the situation under control. For a developer who expects to increase the volume of development of the territory by 2.5 times, it may be worth participating in the project.

The co-investors of the Opalikha Park residential complex applied to the Fund for the Protection of the Rights of Citizens – Participants in Shared Construction with a request to take control of the restoration of their rights under an agreement on the implementation of the project with the developer – SZ Opalikha Park LLC. Kommersant has a copy of the letter to Konstantin Timofeev, general director of the fund.

Daniil Sinitsyn, partner of Poverennyi, representing the interests of 134 Opalihi Park co-investors, said that 75 affected equity holders signed a collective appeal and about 30 submitted applications individually. According to him, they receive identical answers from the fund about the intention to request documentation and confirmation of the developer’s plans. The Kommersant fund did not respond promptly.

The construction of the Opalikha Park residential complex in Krasnogorsk near Moscow began in 2014. The project envisaged the placement of two lines of houses with a total area of ​​about 100 thousand square meters on 19 hectares on Volokolamskoe highway. It was planned to complete them in 2018, but it was not possible to do this on time. In November 2020, a bankruptcy petition was filed against the original developer of the project, LLC Avest. Following a meeting with the relevant authorities of the Moscow Region, the Fund for the Protection of Shareholders reported that the region was working on the issue of attracting a new investor to the completion of Opalikha Park.

Konstantin Timofeev, Head of the Fund for the Protection of the Rights of Shareholders, in June 2021, Interfax: “There are risks of the appearance of 10-15 thousand new defrauded equity holders.”

According to Daniil Sinitsyn, the Opalikha-Park SZ, with which the Krasnogorsk City District Administration entered into an agreement on the completion of the facility, is in the interests of Ilshat Nigmatullin’s Granel Group of Companies. In October, the group presented at a meeting of the City Council of the Moscow Region proposals for ensuring the rights of equity holders of Opalikha Park (Kommersant has a copy of the extract from the minutes). It was planned to complete the construction of the first building, and to provide apartments to co-investors of the remaining houses in another project “Granel” – RC “Anikeevsky” near Krasnogorsk. It was planned to build 279.1 thousand square meters on the Opalihi Park site. m of real estate, of which almost 250 thousand square meters. m – residential buildings, follows from the draft planning scheme.

Daniil Sinitsyn explains that about 380 people currently have equity participation agreements. Of these, 130 are equity holders of the first building, and 250 are the second and third, the completion of which is not planned. The lawyer adds that the latter “Granel” offers three options: renegotiation of the preschool educational institution for apartments in the first building of Opalikha Park, in “Anikeevsky” or payment of compensation based on the cost of the preschool educational institution. But in the first case, equity holders will have to pay up to 500 thousand rubles. due to the difference in the area of ​​apartments, in the second – to get less liquid housing, in the third – to lose money due to a sharp increase in the value of real estate since the conclusion of the preschool education institution, the lawyer lists.

Granel declined to comment. The Ministry of Housing Policy of the Moscow Region and the administration of Krasnogorsk did not respond promptly to Kommersant.

Nurida Ibragimova, head of the quality control department at Amulex.ru, considers the fears of co-investors to be justified: any transition to a new facility for them carries the same risks as the original contract.

She doubts that the developer and equity holders will be able to quickly reach a compromise. The lawyer points out that Granel, most likely, will not be able to start construction without reaching an agreement with co-investors, who probably have the land plot as collateral. The head of the Kuchembaev & Partners agency, Almaz Kuchembaev, believes that the Moscow Arbitration Court will eventually begin the Avesta bankruptcy procedure at the initiative of the Fund for the Protection of Shareholders, and in the future it will be decided to complete the disputed objects or pay compensation to the shareholders, and the fate of the site will be decided separately.

Alexandra Mertsalova