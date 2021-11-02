Great Wall unveils electric vehicle in Thailand with a 400 km range and a price tag of less than $ 30,000

The electric vehicle market attracts a variety of companies, since even young players get a chance to participate in the redistribution of the vehicle market. The Chinese company Great Wall is trying to keep up with its competitors, and therefore began expansion outside the PRC from Thailand, where it presented the Ora Good Cat electric car costing less than $ 30,000, which is 30% cheaper than the Nissan Leaf here.

According to Nikkei Asian Review, the new Great Wall in the Thai market is in the same price range as the offer of the MG Motor brand, owned by Shanghai SAIC Motor. Both electric vehicles are becoming the most affordable electric vehicles, as the “old-timer” Nissan Leaf in Thailand is about 30% more expensive.

The Ora Good Cat electric car offers a fairly compact size, 400 km of travel on a single charge and the ability to replenish it up to 80% in 46 minutes via a high-speed charging station. At first, the cars will be supplied to Thailand from China, but production will be localized in 2023. To do this, Great Wall will use the site of the recently acquired GM plant in Thailand. Local-made Great Wall electric cars are going to supply and export to the nearest countries of Southeast Asia. Now the position of Japanese brands is strong in the region, therefore, for the Chinese manufacturer, the expansion of electric vehicles makes it possible to gain a foothold in the local market. Great Wall plans to launch nine new electric vehicle models in three years.