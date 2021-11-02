https://ria.ru/20211102/platsdarm-1757322874.html

Greece spoke about a springboard for US anti-Russian policy

The United States, under the new Greek-American agreement on defense cooperation, receives an extremely important base in Alexandroupolis, which becomes their springboard … RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

ATHENS, November 2 – RIA Novosti. According to the new Greek-American agreement on defense cooperation, the United States is receiving an extremely important base in Alexandroupolis, which becomes its springboard for conducting anti-Russian policy, the leader of the “Greece – Another Way” party, former MEP Notis Marias told RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the head On October 14, the Greek Foreign Ministry Nikos Dendias signed a new agreement on defense cooperation between Greece and the United States in Washington, which provides that the Americans will be able to deploy troops at four more bases in Greece: on the territory of the Georgula military camp (Volos), Litochoro training ground, Yannuli military camp ( Alexandroupoli) and the Court’s naval base. This is the second updated mutual defense cooperation agreement in three years – the previous one was signed in October 2019. It also mentions Alexandroupolis – in particular, the port infrastructure is provided. The Greek Foreign Ministry said that the agreement strengthens the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, directly mentions the threat of attack. “Under the agreement, the United States acquires an extremely important base in Alexandroupolis. Thus, the port of Alexandroupolis turns into a springboard for the United States to conduct its anti-Russian policy in the region of South-Eastern Europe. . Through the port of Alexandroupolis, the US and NATO military forces can now freely move to Bulgaria, Romania, and then to Ukraine and calmly strengthen themselves in the soft underbelly of Russia, “said Marias, who is also a professor at the University of Crete, where he teaches the institutional structure of the European Union. that the Greek-American agreement on defense, despite promises made by America, does not contain a clause on military assistance in the event of an attack on Greece by Turkey. “On the contrary, the United States acquires huge military facilities and military bases in Greece, or instead. The most important base, of course, is the military naval base of Crete, ie Souda, which is the only base in the Mediterranean that can host huge American aircraft carriers, while its geographic location makes it a strategically important base in the Eastern Mediterranean region, “Marias said. The United States, in addition to military bases in Crete and Evros, acquires bases in Litochoro and Volos. According to Marias, the agreement may turn into an indefinite one. “The new defense agreement with the United States will initially be valid for five years, and then may be extended indefinitely if either side does not terminate the agreement,” the politician said.

