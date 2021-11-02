https://ria.ru/20211103/grunt-1757470772.html
Ground collapsed on the embankment in Moscow
Ground collapsed on the embankment in Moscow – Russia news today
Ground collapsed on the embankment in Moscow
The soil has collapsed on the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment in Moscow by 1.2 thousand square meters, information about the victims is being specified, RIA Novosti reported
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The ground has collapsed on the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment in Moscow by 1.2 thousand square meters, information about the victims is being specified, the emergency services told RIA Novosti. road works temporarily blocked traffic on the section from Krasnopresnenskaya embankment to 1st Krasnopresnensky proezd, “- said in a message in the Telegram-channel of the Deptrans.
Ground collapsed on the embankment in Moscow