Growth in demand for alcohol has raised world sugar prices to a 4-year high :: News :: RBC Investments

The global energy crisis has pushed up sugar prices. Major exporters began converting sugar cane into biofuels for cars, while sugar production and market supply declined

Photo: Shutterstock



The energy crisis has led to a sharp rise in sugar prices as the world’s leading exporters have begun to actively process sugar cane into biofuel (ethanol), writes Bloomberg. As a result, world sugar prices reached a four-year high.

Contracts for white sugar rose by 1.2% on October 1 on the ICE exchange in London; since the beginning of the year, sugar prices have risen by 22%, Bloomberg experts calculated. At the same time, the value of raw sugar futures contracts in New York increased by 1.1%. The sharp rise in sugar prices began in August, when it became clear that due to frosts in Brazil, which is the largest sugar producer and exporter, the production and supply of raw materials to the world market would be reduced.

In addition to weather anomalies in Brazil, the market was influenced by a shortage of energy resources in the country and an increase in fuel prices. In particular, gasoline imports to Brazil increased more than tenfold in the third quarter, state energy company Petrobras said.

The energy crisis has raised fuel prices in Brazil, boosting demand for ethanol, which is used in cars as a mixture with gasoline or diesel. As a result, producers began to convert more sugar cane into biofuels. “The ethanol market in Brazil and the international sugar market are fighting for Brazilian cane,” Andy Duff, head of South American food and agribusiness research at Rabobank, told Bloomberg.

Photo: Shutterstock



The world’s second largest sugar exporter, India, plans to increase its use of ethanol to make it 20% of the country’s car fuel mixtures by 2025. According to the Indian Association of Sugar Mills, this strategy could lead to a drop in refined sugar production in the country as early as next year.

According to estimates by international commodity trading company Engelhart Commodities Trading Partners, Indian sugar exports could fall by more than half in 2022-23, down from 6 million tonnes this year.

The two largest players in the sugar market – Brazil and India – will be forced to produce more ethanol from sugarcane in the next 12 months due to higher fuel prices, which could push sugar prices further, predicts Group Sopex analyst John Stansfield.