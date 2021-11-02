“He treated the wounds, continued to scoff”: the student spoke about the rape in the police

A night at a police station in southeastern Moscow turned into a nightmare for a 20-year-old student. The girl claims that she was raped by a drunken employee. And one of the police leaders, to whom she told about the incident in the morning, offered money, asked to settle in a hotel and not communicate with anyone (thank God, the girl did not obey him and turned to the UK). A criminal case has been opened, but even now, it seems that the victim is still being raped, not physically, but morally.

This story began on the evening of August 12, 2021. Then a student of the programming faculty of one of the Moscow colleges Miloslava was detained along with her young man.

– They have been friends for a long time, they are very kind to each other, – says my mother. – A happy couple who is doing well. So what happened was a shock for everyone …

So, the young people were taken to the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Lyublino district. It turned out that the guy was suspected of fraud (this was due to his work). Well, the girl, as they say, was taken just for the company. No charges were brought against her.

“All my things were taken away in the department,” says Miloslava. – I could not contact my relatives and call a lawyer.

The young people were immediately taken to different rooms. The girl was asked questions about her boyfriend, she told everything she knew. And then the operatives went to the young man for a search. When they brought him back, he caught a glimpse of Miloslav and realized that something terrible had happened.

So, according to the student, two employees remained in the department. One of them, a senior operative, will look into the office where the girl was sitting, then looked at the second. He winked and nodded. Then the detective went in, locked the door behind him.

We will not describe the details of the horror that took place there. I can only say that the girl noticed a razor on one of the shelves and put it in her pocket. At first she wanted to cut the employee, but she was afraid “that he would kill, and then the body would be taken to the trash heap”. This employee is really big in size, with one blow he could make a disabled person. As a result, the girl cut herself.

– He treated the wounds with ammonia and cologne, bandaged with a bandage, – says Miloslava. – And he continued to scoff further. He was very drunk. In the morning, when the police came, I told about what had happened. I was taken to some boss, who gave me money and told me to stay in a hotel next to the department, not to communicate with my family and a lawyer, and not to tell anyone anything about what had happened.

Since the police were required to record the girl’s testimony on the suspect in fraud, they called a lawyer appointed. And then Miloslava was lucky – the public defender realized what had happened to her, demanded to let her go. She immediately called her parents.

– We, without stopping home, went to the Investigative Committee, – says mom. – By the appearance of my daughter, everything was clear: her clothes were in the traces of a crime committed against her … The policeman did not deny (it would be pointless), but stated that everything was by mutual consent.

“Thirty days later, I received a refusal to initiate a criminal case, – this is a quote from the girl’s appeal to the deputy of the State Duma Sergei Shargunov. – On the basis that I was not injured and nothing threatened my life. My lawyer filed a complaint against the decision of the Investigative Committee. Participants in the crime remain unpunished. “

“My daughter was unable to continue her studies,” says my mother. – She still hasn’t come to her senses. So she will miss a year. The main thing now is to recover.

But you can recover only when you understand that the villain who tortured you has been punished. To be restored is to restore faith in justice and fairness. And what in this case?

On October 29, the girl was finally interviewed. But this was by and large another rape, only moral.

“The poll went on for almost 6 hours,” says Vladimir Bunakov, Miloslav’s lawyer. – Several times the girl burst into tears. I had to stop. It is clear that the questions were of an intimate nature, but they were posed in such a form that it was humiliating to hear it and it was difficult to answer them.

An interesting nuance: after this survey, no criminal case was initiated. Do you know when it was suddenly born? After the story was made public by the MP in social networks. On the same day (this is speed!), The operative became a suspect under Article 133 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Compulsion to actions of a sexual nature”).

This case is considered to have been solved. But I personally have several questions for the ICR staff. Isn’t it worth involving the head of the police department, who, instead of punishing his werewolf subordinate, tried to “hush up” the case? Are such people worthy to wear epaulets? What example do they set for all other police officers? Or maybe this is such a message: “You do what you want, and the boss will cover you”? This time it was not possible to cover up by pure chance, but what will happen on the next?

And one more question – should the questioning of victims of torture and rape really be violence (psychological) in itself? And is publicity required every time it is necessary to initiate a case against “werewolves” in uniform? Without her – in any way?

Please consider this publication as an official appeal to the TFR