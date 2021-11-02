https://ria.ru/20211102/krym-1757446043.html

Head of Belogorsk city administration Ipatko detained in Crimea

In Crimea, the head of the Belogorsk administration, Igor Ipatko, was detained, the head of the region Sergey Aksenov said on a Telegram channel. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

SIMFEROPOL, November 2 – RIA Novosti. In Crimea, the head of the Belogorsk administration Igor Ipatko was detained, the head of the region Sergey Aksenov said on a Telegram channel. Aksenov thanked the intelligence officers for their high professionalism and stressed that “the fight against corruption is a systematic and continuous work.” Ipatko headed the Belogorsk administration in 2019, before that, he headed the city municipal unitary enterprise “Raykommunservice” for five years. A series of resignations at various levels of government in Crimea began at the end of September. Deputy Prime Minister Yevgeny Kabanov, who oversaw federal target programs, and Minister of Construction and Architecture of the Republic Mikhail Khramov (they were accused of fraud and embezzlement of money from the budget), Minister of Transport Yevgeny Isakov, Minister of Health Alexander Ostapenko, Head of Administration of Sudak Igor Stepikov, lost their posts. the head of Feodosia Sergey Bovtunenko, the head of the Simferopol region Dionis Aleksanov. In addition, in October, investigative actions took place against the leaders of Yevpatoria. Searches were carried out in the office of the head of the city council and the municipal formation “urban district of Evpatoria” Olesya Kharitonenko. Investigative actions were also carried out with the head of the Yevpatoria administration, Roman Tikhonchuk. At the end of October, the city prosecutor’s office made a submission about the removal of Tikhonchuk from office due to the loss of confidence.

