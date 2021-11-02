“High relationship”: the meeting of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck with his ex-wife was almost peaceful



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Recently, residents of an elite village in Malibu witnessed an interesting scene. The fact is that they were visited on the same day by three stars – Affleck with Jennifer Lopez and Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner… First, Affleck and Lopez with two of the couple’s five children from previous marriages solemnly arrived in Malibu in a snow-white Cadillac. And then Garner suddenly appeared there, and without her boyfriend, albeit with a couple of girlfriends. This was reported by the Daily Mail.

Ben and his current beloved woman walked around the houses of local residents, according to the tradition adopted in America on Halloween, begging for sweets, along with Sam, the son of Affleck from Garner, and Max, the son of the singer from Mark Anthony. It was then that they ran into Garner. Although it was not possible to photograph this meeting with the paparazzi, according to witnesses, it went quite peacefully. That is, both ladies clearly “tensed”, but were able to portray friendly smiles. However, they refrained from talking and immediately went their separate ways.

According to rumors, although Garner and Affleck have long been divorced, the actress is still a little jealous of her ex-husband and children towards Lopez. After all, all three of her children from Ben – and 9-year-old Sam, and 12-year-old Seraphina, and 15-year-old Violet – somehow too quickly, from Garner’s point of view, got along with the singer. And Ben is just crazy about love for Lopez.