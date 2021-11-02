How was Daniel Radcliffe’s career

Perhaps, by the way, it was this feature of the role of Daniel Radcliffe that attracted both the casting director and J.K. Rowling herself. In the movie, Harry Potter is a clear introvert, especially at first he hides his feelings and reflection from others, a bit reminiscent of Frodo Baggins from another major film franchise of the 2000s – “The Lord of the Rings”. Only Elijah Wood interprets his character as an intelligent neurotic, acutely experiencing all critical situations that happen to him, while Daniel Radcliffe’s attitude is completely different: at the best moments of his role, he is silent, restrained and makes decisions calmly, only for a moment or two opening his inner world. Unfortunately, the director’s attitude was not always combined with the inner tempo of the actor, and in some scenes Daniel had to repeatedly act out violent passions alien to him. Although, despite this, it is worth noting that the teenage Potter turned out to be much deeper than the Potter-child: largely because with age, Daniel Radcliffe developed an actor’s consciousness and he learned to work with the material given to him.

But there was something that influenced his career much more than the individual bad scenes in the various films in the series. This is the role of the chosen one. Of course, Harry Potter must be decisive, and, of course, in the books themselves, towards the end of the saga, the hero is more and more often revealed as the one without which the victory over the Dark Lord is impossible. And the role of the chosen one in itself does not mean at all that the hero should ride on the prairie with a gun at the ready, he may well be an introvert, like Luke Skywalker, Burton’s Alice, Neo or the same Frodo Baggins of Peter Jackson. But this role leaves little room for the inner disclosure of the heroes, constantly placing them in critical situations, so that the action ultimately prevails over everything else. The chosen ones most often become symbols that are closed to the audience and mainly perform a purely mechanical script function. Of course, this does not always happen, but this is exactly what happened to Harry Potter.