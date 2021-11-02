I advise everyone to sign up for Apple One Premier, or at least think about it.

On November 3, the Apple One Premier subscription is launched in Russia or Apple One premium subscription… That is tomorrow…

I have been waiting for her for exactly a year. Not only is it as beneficial as any other Apple One option, but it’s also useful, even convenient. Before you take out the pitchfork, I would like to ask you to moderate your ardor and just objectively read why Apple One Premier is a truly top offer from Cupertinos.

Because no matter which side you look at it, there are always advantages.

1. It can be beneficial even alone

Let’s say you, like me, have multiple subscriptions to Apple services. For me, this is generally all that the company offers today:

► Apple arcade per 199 rubles, which paid for itself with Fantasian alone, but in addition to it already contains plenty of games for every taste. There are especially many excellent indie adventure games in it, for which they pay under a thousand or more rubles on other consoles.

► Apple TV + per 199 rubles, which I signed up for to watch Isaac Isaimov Foundation, Invasion, For All Humanity, and this Friday I will watch Finch’s movie – all exclusives of the service. I see a huge plus in the highest picture quality: proprietary 4K HDR on iPad Pro with Mini LED display, and now on new MacBook Pros, plus AirPods Max in Dolby Atmos mode give an experience at the level of a good cinema, if not better.

► Apple Music per 269 ​​rubles for the whole family, without which I can’t even imagine a single day. The media library already weighs 250 GB, and I add almost dozens of albums every week thanks to the awesomely useful endless playback feature. Almost all of the tracks are now available in Lossless quality, and if your headphones are better than the very basic ones, you can hear the difference. The service pays for every ruble, even if we do not take into account that it is used for this money by 5 people in my “Family” out of 6 possible.

► iCloud Drive for 2 TB for 599 rubles, because otherwise we simply would not have enough space. Only three people – me, my wife and my son – take a lot more than one terabyte of cloud storage, because we constantly shoot tons of photos and videos. Plus, I constantly use iCloud Drive as a cloud storage for files, and in this capacity it is really good. Not to mention the fact that Apple’s confidence in protecting personal data is much greater than in any of the other similar services.

And soon Apple Fitness + will be added to this list with a monthly cost of 249 rubles… But let’s omit it for now.

I already pay for 4 services 1266 rubles monthly. Thanks to Apple One Premier, I will start paying less for them, without losing anything at all – 995 rubles. One general subscription I will save 271 rubles every month or 3252 rubles a year. A small amount, yes, but why pay it, if now you can … not pay?

2. It’s super profitable if you have someone to share with

A huge plus of Apple One Premier is that it applies to your entire Family. Up to 6 users of other Apple gadgets can become part of this subscription and get full, unlimited access to the cloud, Apple Music, Apple TV + and Apple Arcade.

If you divide 995 even into three participants, you get only 332 rubles for each per month. And if there are five such participants, like mine, then the cost of including Apple services in the full ecosystem will be only 199 rubles. For this money, it is even difficult to eat once, with all the desire.

Count how many people are in your Family, and you will probably also come to the same conclusion: Apple One is PROFITABLE… You might want to add some close friends. Everyone will still have their own media library, their own Photos, and without your permission, no one will get access to data or geolocation inside the Family.

3. This is an opportunity to try everything from Apple, but cheaper

If you calculate the total savings from Apple One Premier and take into account Apple Fitness +, you get more than 30% discount: instead of 1515 rubles you will pay 995 rubles…

But you can look at it from the other side. Let’s say you would like to subscribe to Apple Arcade earlier, but were not sure if you would like the service. Or maybe you’re very impatient (and for good reason!) To watch Foundation in 4K HDR on your new iPad, iPhone or Mac. But the rest of the series are not interesting to you. So, based on the final cost, thanks to Apple One Premier, you actually get 1-2 Apple services “for free”…

And then you don’t have to think about whether to subscribe to something. You will simply have it, and even if it “doesn’t come in” today, you can then go back and check again. The same Apple Arcade began, let’s say, not with high notes. And now this is a really cool offer for everyone who is tired of ads, donations and games imprisoned around all this.

Naturally, I’ll sign up for Apple One Premier first.

Even that night, as the first evidence of Russians accidentally connected to the subscription appeared, I sat and refreshed the page for switching to Apple One. So far in vain. But this will happen today or tomorrow anyway.

I also advise you to evaluate the spending on subscriptions. Think about whether you can create a Family in the Apple ecosystem and thus split the spending among as many as 6 other people you trust. And in general, now it will be very convenient that all write-offs for the company’s services will occur at a time, in one payment, and not on different days.

In short, I don’t see any drawbacks to Apple One Premier if you and your environment actively use Apple gadgets. We must take it.

PS By the way, with the launch of Apple One Premier in Russia, you can now expand iCloud Drive up to 4 TB instead of the previously maximum 2.5 TB. I’m not sure what I will do for now – but if the pace of shooting photos and videos with my wife and son does not slow down, then sooner or later I will have to switch. You can earn money, especially a few hundred rubles. But memories are still priceless.

