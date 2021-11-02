In Kursk, lieutenant colonel of the Russian police accused of working for the SBU will be tried

The court in Kursk accepted for consideration the case of Police Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Borzenkov, accused of working for the Security Service of Ukraine. The head of the district police station in Kursk was detained by FSB officers in June 2020. Presumably, he could transfer data on the movements of Russian troops to Ukrainian intelligence. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to the Kommersant newspaper, the high treason criminal case was transferred from Moscow to the Kursk Regional Court in October. The circumstances of the case are classified. It is not officially known that the police officer is accused of anything, nor even the names of his defenders. He was arrested two years ago – in the Lefortovo Moscow court, where cases from the central office of the FSB are usually considered.

According to counterintelligence, the police lieutenant colonel was involved in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and collected classified information on its instructions. The Kursk region borders Ukraine, according to an unnamed Kommersant source, a police officer could be arrested for collecting information about the movement of Russian troops in the border zone.

The interlocutor of the newspaper said that the Ukrainian intelligence showed particular interest in the movements of the Buk anti-aircraft missile systems deployed in the Kursk region. One of them, which is in service with the 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, according to the findings of the investigation of the International Investigation Team, arrived in the territory controlled by separatists in the east of Ukraine and in 2014 shot down a passenger Boeing en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Then 298 people died. The case is now being considered in court in Amsterdam. Russia denies involvement in the catastrophe, as well as the transfer of military equipment to the parties to the conflict in Donbass.