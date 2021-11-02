In Lagos, an unfinished skyscraper with luxury apartments collapsed. Rescuers looking for survivors

2 hours ago

In the largest city of Nigeria, Lagos, a high-rise building collapsed, where luxury apartments were to be located. The construction of the 22-storey skyscraper was still in progress, it was planned to populate it next year. According to preliminary data, at least ten people died, dozens are reported missing, rescuers continue to search for survivors.

Heavy rain continued throughout the night in Lagos, but rescuers and local residents worked through the night by lantern light, clearing away debris from concrete debris and twisted rebar. Nine survivors have already been found. Rescuers say they hear voices from under the rubble.

Relatives anxiously await news of the fate of their loved ones who were in the building. It is not known exactly how many people worked at the construction site at that time, however, according to witnesses, after the collapse, up to 100 people are listed as missing.

Local authorities are investigating the causes of the accident and promise to make all the data public at the end of the investigation.

A luxury apartment building under construction in the prestigious Ikoyi area collapsed on Monday afternoon. It was part of a complex called 360 Degrees Towers, which included apartments, penthouses and townhouses; the cheapest apartment in it cost $ 1.2 million. The property was advertised on the website of the developer, 360 Degrees Towers, which has carried out construction projects around the world, from the UK and the US to South Africa and Nigeria. This site is currently unavailable on the Internet.

As builder Eric Tetech told the Associated Press, his team was just waiting for an excavator to arrive at the construction site when the building suddenly collapsed. “My brother and I escaped, but there are still many people left there, more than a hundred,” he said.

In turn, eyewitnesses who were in the office opposite the construction site told the BBC that they heard a loud noise, looked out of the window and saw the building collapse – floor by floor.

Journalists note that the Deputy Mayor of Lagos Femi Khamzat, who arrived at the scene of the tragedy, was greeted by an angry crowd, who accused the authorities of delaying the start of the rescue operation.

According to some reports, the collapsed building was several floors higher than the planned height.

Lagos has had several similar collapse incidents in recent years. In 2019, 10 people died in a school collapse. In 2014, during a service conducted by a renowned evangelist, a six-story building collapsed, killing 116 people.

The quality of construction in Nigeria is poor and the Lagos authorities recently launched a new, tougher certification system for construction work.