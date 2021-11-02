In Lagos, an unfinished skyscraper with luxury apartments collapsed. Rescuers looking for survivors

In the largest city of Nigeria, Lagos, a high-rise building collapsed, where luxury apartments were to be located. The construction of the 22-storey skyscraper was still in progress, it was planned to populate it next year. According to preliminary data, at least ten people died, dozens are reported missing, rescuers continue to search for survivors.

Heavy rain continued throughout the night in Lagos, but rescuers and local residents worked through the night by lantern light, clearing away debris from concrete debris and twisted rebar. Nine survivors have already been found. Rescuers say they hear voices from under the rubble.

Relatives anxiously await news of the fate of their loved ones who were in the building. It is not known exactly how many people worked at the construction site at that time, however, according to witnesses, after the collapse, up to 100 people are listed as missing.

Local authorities are investigating the causes of the accident and promise to make all the data public at the end of the investigation.

