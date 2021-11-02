https://ria.ru/20211102/kirillov-1757362571.html

In Moscow said goodbye to Igor Kirillov

Moscow said goodbye to Igor Kirillov – Russia news today

In Moscow said goodbye to Igor Kirillov

The farewell ceremony for the announcer, TV journalist, People’s Artist of the USSR Igor Kirillov, who died on October 30, was held at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021

2021-11-02T13: 08

2021-11-02T13: 08

2021-11-02T14: 07

culture

society

Moscow

Igor Kirillov

Igor Kirillov died

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757372776_0-0:2921:1643_1920x0_80_0_0_efa5d7ed38810211167f7dc7f4b8ccf1.jpg

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The farewell ceremony for the announcer, TV journalist, People’s Artist of the USSR Igor Kirillov, who died on October 30, was held at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow. Kirillov died on October 30 at the age of 90. The legendary announcer died of complications caused by thrombosis of the lower extremities. To honor his memory came General Director of Channel One Konstantin Ernst, TV presenters Dmitry Borisov and Angelina Vovk, announcer Yevgeny Kochergin, President of the National Association of TV and Radio Broadcasters Eduard Sagalaev, as well as students, friends and colleagues of I Kirillova. Kirillov was born on September 14, 1932 in Moscow into a military family. In 1955 he graduated from the Higher Theater School (Institute) named after M.S. Shchepkin. From 1955 to 1957 he was an actor of the Moscow Theater of Drama and Comedy (now the Taganka Theater). Since 1957 Kirillov has worked in television. He started as an assistant director of the musical editorial office, two months later, having successfully passed the competition, he became an announcer. In 1977, Igor Kirillov was awarded the State Prize of the USSR for his artistic and publicistic coverage of social and political events in the all-Union television program Vremya. In 1988 he was awarded the title of People’s Artist of the USSR. In 1998 the announcer was awarded the TEFI prize for his personal contribution to the development of Russian television.

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Farewell to Igor Kirillov at the Novodevichy cemetery The farewell ceremony for the announcer, TV journalist, People’s Artist of the USSR Igor Kirillov, who died on October 30, began at the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow. 2021-11-02T13: 08 true PT0M42S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757372776_0-0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c0991e0b04fe1d016054bafe151e66e.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Society, Moscow, Igor Kirillov, Igor Kirillov died