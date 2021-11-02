In Moscow, they arrested those who gave Navalny data for investigations :: Society :: RBC

Three employees of a private agency are under house arrest. According to TASS and Baza, they sold personal data on the darknet, and one of their clients was Navalny, who used the information in his investigations.

Moscow detained three men who are accused of selling personal data of citizens through the darknet, including Alexei Navalny. This is reported by TASS with reference to a law enforcement source, as well as the Baza Telegram channel.

“They were engaged in the fact that with the help of the“ dark Internet ”they were looking for clients who needed to get a phone number, address or other personal data of this or that person and provided him with the appropriate service for money,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

According to him, for this the accused used, among other things, forged documents of police officers. “Some of the information that was obtained by the detainees was used by Navalny for one of his investigations,” he added.

The source noted that Navalny was one of their “clients”. “They were used, as they say, in the dark,” he said, adding that all three were charged with forging documents and violating the secrecy of telephone conversations.