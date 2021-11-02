In new footage from Don’t Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothy Chalamet become a team

Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande also appeared in the pictures.

Shot from the film “Don’t Look Up”

A fresh batch of footage from the upcoming Netflix sci-fi comedy Don’t Look Up has hit the Web. The pictures tease the team of heroes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothy Chalamet.



In the story, two astronomers performed by DiCaprio and Lawrence will try to save the world from an impending catastrophe. However, only a few people will help the heroes. And judging by the new shots, the character of Chalamet at some point will become the partner of the couple. According to USA Today, Chalamet played a punk skater. And the guy turns out to be a thief.

The footage also shows Meryl Streep as the President of the United States. A whole team will help the heroine figure out the problem with the terrible predictions of astronomers, an important member of which will be her son, played by Jonah Hill. And in the pictures, the heroine of the singer Ariana Grande, who is resting with her boyfriend, was lit up – he was played by Scott Mescadi, aka rapper Kid Cadi.

“Don’t Look Up” tells about the exciting and hilarious adventures of two quite ordinary astronomers who become part of the operation to save humanity. One normal working day, the heroes learn that a comet is flying to Earth, which may well lead to an apocalypse, if something is not done in time.

Astronomers decide to alert the entire planet of the threat through the media. The heroes even get to the President of America to report the comet. However, no one takes the predictions of scientists seriously. And then astronomers move on to decisive action to prove to the authorities that they are right.

The cast of the tape also included Cate Blanchett and Ron Perlman. The director and writer is Adam McKay, creator of The Falling Game and The Power.

“Don’t Look Up” premieres on December 24th.

