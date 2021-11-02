In Primorye, another anti-record – 296 new cases of coronavirus – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

Over the past day, 296 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Primorye, with an accruing total of 76,819. This was announced on Tuesday, November 2, by the regional government.

88 people recovered – a total of 67,881 people coped with the disease.

Three died – a total of 1267 people died from covid.

528 251 Primorets were vaccinated.

Note that since October 28, a record for the daily increase in COVID-19 cases has been set every day. The first record number was 270 new cases per day – before that, the figure had not risen above 264 cases since August 2021, the number was considered the highest increase in the region for the entire pandemic.

In just six days, 1,687 people fell ill with coronavirus in Primorye.

Recall that the government of the Primorsky Territory published in its Instagram a message about administrative responsibility for violating the requirement for vaccination, which is mandatory for part of the population. Unvaccinated workers in certain areas face fines of up to 40 thousand rubles, entrepreneurs – up to 150 thousand, legal entities – up to 500.

Also, from October 30, watching a movie, sitting in a cafe or going to a performance without a QR code will not work, so spectators are refunded for tickets, and guests of catering establishments began to offer takeaway food.