In Primorye, there is an increase in the incidence of coronavirus among children and youth – regional Rospotrebnadzor – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

In Primorye, the incidence of coronavirus is growing – on November 2, another record for the daily increase in infected with covid was set in the region, 296 new cases. According to the territorial administration of Rospotrebnadzor, the increase in morbidity compared to last week is almost 10%, the regional government reports.

“In the structure of morbidity, as before, the number of patients with clinical forms is increasing – these are ARVI and pneumonia. The share of such patients accounts for 92.4%, for asymptomatic forms – 7.6%. Both children and adults are ill. The increase in the incidence of children aged one to six years was noted at the level of 41.9%. Among adults, the increase in morbidity is mainly due to young people – 18-29 years old, the growth in this category was 33.18%, ”said Tatyana Detkovskaya, head of the territorial administration of Rospotrebnadzor.

She also drew attention to the fact that most often COVID-19 today affects trade workers, government employees, office workers and those who belong to the education sector.

The regional government reminds that only strict observance of sanitary-epidemiological rules and vaccination can cope with the situation. More than 200 vaccination centers have been opened in Primorye, which are located throughout the region.

The list of vaccination points in Vladivostok is in the VL.ru memo.