In Russia, 1,155 people died from COVID-19 per day

In Russia, 1,155 people died from COVID-19 per day

In Russia, 1,155 people died from COVID-19 per day

More than 40 thousand new cases of COVID-19 and over a thousand deaths were registered in Russia per day, it follows from the data of the operational headquarters. RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. More than 40 thousand new cases of COVID-19 and over a thousand deaths have been registered in Russia per day, it follows from the data of the operational headquarters. “Confirmed cases of new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) – 40 402 in 85 regions, including 3619 ( nine percent) without clinical manifestations. & lt; … & gt; 1155 confirmed deaths, “- said in the message. The rate of increase in incidence decreased slightly – from 0.48 to 0.47 percent. 23 187 people were discharged after treatment. On the eve, the number of infected people once again renewed the maximum – 40 993 people. There were 1158 deaths, for this indicator the record was recorded on October 29 (1163). Most of all new cases were detected in Moscow – 7103 (the day before it was 7603), St. Petersburg – 3250, Moscow region – 2866, Samara region – 1504, Nizhny Novgorod – 802, Voronezh – 798, Crimea – 725, Sverdlovsk Oblast – 723, Perm Krai – 702, Krasnoyarsk – 681. 8 554 192 people, of which 239 693 died, 7 381 726 were cured. Worldwide, according to the latest WHO data, there are about 250 million infected, almost five million patients could not be saved. The most difficult situation is in the USA, India, Brazil and Great Britain. Russia ranks fifth on this list, and vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

