In Russia, 1,178 people died from coronavirus per day

The number of deaths from COVID on the rise

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

In Russia, 1,178 deaths from the consequences of the coronavirus have been identified. This is a new record for the number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the federal headquarters.

“Over the past 24 hours, 39,008 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia in 85 regions. 1,178 deaths were recorded. In a day, 30,905 people have fully recovered in Russia, ”the headquarters reports on the telegram channel.

In terms of the number of new infected, Moscow is in first place, where 5736 COVID-19 patients are reported. St. Petersburg is in second place (3066), followed by the Moscow region (2893). Among the regions of the Ural Federal District, the largest number of infected people is in the Sverdlovsk Region – 718 patients. In the Chelyabinsk region, 520 new COVID-19 infections were reported, in the Tyumen region – 340, in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – 261. In the Kurgan region, 210 infected per day, and in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 145. In the Perm Territory, 701 people fell ill with the coronavirus.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health has summed up the first results of the introduction of non-working days in Russia. In the regions of the Russian Federation, where restrictions have been introduced due to the situation with coronavirus, the rate of increase in the incidence has been reduced.