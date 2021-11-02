In Russia, almost 30% of doctors working with COVID-19 patients are close to being fired due to fatigue

In Russia, almost 30% of medical workers working with coronavirus patients are thinking about dismissal due to fatigue, and 37% have health problems due to emotional exhaustion.

This is reported by “Kommersant” with reference to the survey of the mobile application “Doctor’s Handbook”.

It is noted that only 12.6% of doctors and nurses working in coronavirus hospitals and departments are still “full of energy” and “go to work with interest.”

“37% of physicians developed health problems against the background of emotional exhaustion during the pandemic. “Often think about quitting” because of fatigue and overload, or “close to it” 27.7% of doctors from the “red zones” and 31.9% of nurses working with them, “- says the study.

At the same time, about 42% of the surveyed health workers from the “red zones” confirmed that they did not receive financial and emotional support from the management.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that the situation with the spread of the coronavirus in Russia is not improving, and the doctors are working to the limit.