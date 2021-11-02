In social networks, they found a way to bypass QR codes

According to Russians, minors are allowed into shopping centers without a QR code on vaccination

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

Due to the increase in the incidence of COVID in many cities of the Russian Federation, the authorities have introduced a QR code system for visiting shopping centers and catering establishments. The Russian woman shared a way to bypass the vaccination check system and get into a public place.

“At the age of 15, I falsified my passport, which is 18, to get into the club. Now I fake it in the opposite direction to get into the store, ”shared Tik-Tok user alinka_malinka_2004.

According to commentators under the video, minors are allowed into shopping centers without a QR code on vaccination. To do this, you need to show a document confirming age.

Over the last two months of the validity of QR codes in Russia, the number of offers for the sale of fake vaccination certificates has grown 20 times. The Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation said that forging QR codes leads to criminal punishment, writes the National News Service. A number of Russian regions left for non-working weeks even earlier than planned, Tsargrad reports.