In St. Petersburg, they told how to get a QR code without a visit to the doctor
The authorities of St. Petersburg told how to get QR codes for those who have had COVID-19, but who did not go to the doctor during the period of illness. RIA Novosti, 02.11.2021
S.-PETERSBURG, November 2 – RIA Novosti. The authorities of St. Petersburg told how to get QR codes for those who have had COVID-19, but did not go to the doctor during the illness. According to him, these documents will be considered by the medical commission, which will make a decision. enough to confirm the transferred disease, then information about this patient will be entered into the federal register. And from there this information will already go to the portal of State Services, and the patient will have a QR code. I can say that this work has already begun in the current mode with yesterday, “- said the head of the committee.
