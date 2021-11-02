In the footsteps of his father. Pavel Sokolov appointed Chief Architect of St. Petersburg – Incidents – St. Petersburg News

First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Pavel Sokolov was appointed chief architect of St. Petersburg. Information about this on November 2, “Fontanka” was confirmed by the acting head of the KGA Yulia Kiseleva.

“Yes, this information is reliable,” the official said.

“At least for today, he retains the responsibilities that the first deputy chairman of the committee had, and as the chief architect, issues concerning the architectural and urban planning appearance are transferred to him. time “, – added Kiseleva.