In the footsteps of his father. Pavel Sokolov appointed Chief Architect of St. Petersburg – Incidents – St. Petersburg News

First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Pavel Sokolov was appointed chief architect of St. Petersburg. Information about this on November 2, “Fontanka” was confirmed by the acting head of the KGA Yulia Kiseleva.
“Yes, this information is reliable,” the official said.
“At least for today, he retains the responsibilities that the first deputy chairman of the committee had, and as the chief architect, issues concerning the architectural and urban planning appearance are transferred to him. time “, – added Kiseleva.
Pavel Sokolov graduated from the Leningrad Civil Engineering Institute with a degree in Architecture, worked at the Leningrad Regional Research Institute of Experimental Design. In 1995-2005, he served as the chief architect of the project at the Personal Creative Architectural Workshop under the direction of his father, Sergei Sokolov. For the next 11 years, he worked as deputy director and chief architect of projects at the Studio 44 Architectural Bureau of Nikita Yavein. And since November 2016, he became the first deputy head of the urban planning committee.
Sokolov Sr., we recall, was the chief architect of Leningrad in 1986-1992.