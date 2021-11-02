In the Kuban, due to “extortions”, the coffin was brought to the local administration

The body of the deceased was brought on a stretcher to the administration of the Timashevsky district in the Krasnodar Territory. According to her son, the employees of the local morgue did not accept the corpse for three days and demanded money.

The video with the corpse in front of the administration was published by the Timashevsk uncensored channel. On it, a man kneels in front of a stretcher and emotionally says: “For the third day I have been fighting alone, for the third day I can’t give up my mother. Help Vladimir Vladimirovich [Путин], help United Russia, stop. “

Those gathered say that they brought the corpse from the neighboring Kalininsky district, they have all the necessary documents, but they refuse to accept the deceased in the morgue. They argue that the body should be delivered to the local medical and social examination bureau. The cost of transportation is seven thousand rubles.

Residents of the Krasnodar Territory also claim that affiliated funeral firms provide services at inflated prices, but they are highly recommended in the morgue.

The head of the department for interaction with law enforcement agencies Anton Marchenko came out to the people who had gathered at the administration. First, he said that the actions of desperate people are a violation of public order, and then – that “we do not want public outcry.”

The head of the Timashevsky district, Andrei Paliy, under a post with a video on Instagram, said that the situation is immoral and unacceptable, the authorities have questions about the work of the morgue and funeral companies. The prosecutor’s office began checking.

Deputy Executive Director of the Association “Council of Municipal Formations of Krasnodar Territory” Grigory Kiselev in a conversation with Kavkaz.Realii noted that the activity of the bureau of medical and social expertise does not apply to local governments, it is a federal structure.

“At the same time, the authorities of the Timashevsky district promptly reacted to the situation when the news was already in the federal news line. Order in the field of funeral services needs to be established, but this is interagency interaction. Questions about extortions during burial and” their “funeral companies arise in almost all regions – both in Volgograd and in Dagestan, “said Kiselev.

In 2019, a resident of the Samara region brought an open coffin with her husband’s body to the regional government building. Before that, the man’s body had been in the morgue for two weeks – his common-law wife had no money for a funeral. One of the ritual firms demanded 50 thousand rubles, later the woman managed to arrange a funeral for 8 thousand. However, representatives of a competing ritual firm did not allow them to be held. The deceased was buried only after the intervention of the authorities.